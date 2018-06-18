Stansbury defends Bassey's decision to attend WKU

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - It was somewhat surprising last week when 5-star center Charles Bassey decided to reclassify and picked Western Kentucky.

Bassey, a 6'11" center, spent his junior season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, averaging 19.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He hit 56.5% of his field goal attempts and shot 42.1% from three.

At a Western Kentucky University alumni event at Big Spring Country Club on Monday, Toppers head coach Rick Stansbury questioned those who questioned Bassey's pick.

"Why you guys shocked? Why was anybody shocked?" Stansbury said. "Why shouldn't he be at Western Kentucky? There's a lot schools get five or six of those guys a year, right? So why shouldn't one of the better players in the country go to a program that traditionally is as good as anybody in the country. There are only two teams that have won more championships than Western. Only Kentucky and Kansas and there's Western. Only six other teams have more 20 win seasons than Western Kentucky. So why shouldn't a young man go somewhere where he has a chance to be special, this is a key word again, be impactful. Why do you want to go somewhere where you maybe split time with someone? That's what we sold him on."

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

