Bardstown's disinterest in Stephen Foster statue could keep it in Pittsburgh storage lot

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton says his city isn't interested in taking the 118-year-old statue of Stephen Foster off of Pittsburgh's hands. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could a controversial tribute to the man behind "My Old Kentucky Home" be relocated to WAVE Country?

There's an online movement to move a statue of Stephen Foster to Bardstown, the home of My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

The statue sat in Pittsburgh, where Foster was born, for 118 years. But it was removed in April after public outcry that it was racist.

The monument features Foster and Uncle Ned, a slave playing banjo at his feet.

A website called FosterTheStatue.com said it would be a big tourist draw for Bardstown, and encourages people to write their local lawmakers.

But it appears city leaders are saying "no thanks." Mayor Dick Heaton told The Kentucky Standard that the city doesn't want to get involved in the relocation, and certainly doesn't want to pay for it.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Couple arrested after police find adult daughter in cage amid feces, urine

+ Protesters don't want another liquor store on Poplar Level Road

+ State lawmakers kick off discussions about sports gambling in Kentucky

+ Already past budget, LMPD Explorer sex scandal investigation sparks new questions

+ City unveils 'Reimagine 9th Street' plan that includes bike lanes, green space

+ Sunstrand, residents at nearby apartment building still battling over noise

Right now, the statue is in a storage lot in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.