Engine catches fire on plane with Saudi WCup team, none hurt - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Engine catches fire on plane with Saudi WCup team, none hurt

MOSCOW (AP) - Officials say an engine of a Russian plane carrying the Saudi Arabian soccer team to a World Cup host city has caught fire during landing, but nobody was hurt.

Russia's federal agency for air traffic said in a statement that the Airbus airplane flying from St. Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely Monday evening and did not require any emergency procedures.

Tuesday's statement said the passenger plane landed with both of its engines working and the passengers disembarked normally. An investigation into the incident has begun.

Saudi Arabia plays Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday. Russia is hosting the World Cup in 11 cities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

