Home catches fire near Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people made it out of a home near that caught on fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Homestead Boulevard, near Seneca Park, around 4:10 a.m., according to Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Thomas E. Snyder.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the attic.

Forty firefighters were called to help with the fire due to the hot temperatures. Snyder said firefighters have about 60 extra pounds of gear, so it’s a challenge in the heat. They rotate often, stay hydrated and have EMS on scene.

No injuries were reported. The home had damage in the attic and water damage on the first floor but Snyder said it was not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

