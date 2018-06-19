Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hurstbourne Parkway

A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a car near Hurstbourne Parkway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a car near Hurstbourne Parkway.

The crash happened on Bunsen Parkway around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

