Ibrahimovic, Rippon, Bird featured in ESPN Body Issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and 63-year-old golfer Greg Norman are among the athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

Joining them are Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins and softball player Lauren Chamberlain.

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses. The best-selling cover in the series was Serena Williams in 2009.

