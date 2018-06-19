Parents file lawsuit against JCPS head start teacher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A family is suing the Jefferson County Public Schools director of early childhood programs and a teacher claiming their child was enrolled in an “unsafe learning environment.”



The lawsuit filed by Charles and Savanna Hall states their child was enrolled in the head start program at Stopher Elementary School during the 2017-2018 school year.

They said their child loved school and then they began to notice changes in her behavior. The lawsuit claims she “became aggressive toward her classmates and her sister, did not want to go to school anymore, slept for up to four hours after she came home, crying for no reason, and bedwetting.”

An investigation into Hallinan requested by principal Brigitte Owens and conducted by JCPS Compliance and Investigations found the claims she used demeaning and belittling words were unsubstantiated. The claims that she yelled and used an unkind tone and words with students was substantiated.

The Hall’s are asking for their money back.

The families lawyer, Ted Gordon, held a press conference concerning the lawsuit Tuesday morning:

