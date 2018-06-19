Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

SARANSK, Russia (AP) - A Japanese princess is supporting her nation's team at the World Cup, becoming the first member of Japan's royal family to visit Russia in more than a century.

Princess Hisako of Takamada appeared Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, where Japan beat Colombia 2-1, and waved to spectators.

She arrived Monday in Russia and will stay through June 26, and is expected to attend Japan's next two group stage matches against Senegal and Poland.

Her visit is the first such trip by a Japanese royal since 1916.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over four contested islands, which the Soviet Union took at the end of World War II. It has kept the two nations from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:30:32 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 05:06:22 GMT
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>

  • High court decision extends legal battle over gerrymandering

    High court decision extends legal battle over gerrymandering

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:50:31 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-06-22 05:04:47 GMT
    The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.More >>
    The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.More >>

  • Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage

    Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:30:20 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-06-22 05:04:43 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating...More >>
    Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly