3 arrested after traffic stop following shooting of 2 nearby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting early Monday that left two people wounded.

Around 1:40 a.m. June 18, Louisville Metro police were called to the area of 41st Street and Elliott Ave. in the Shawnee neighborhood where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2018 Roundup

Around that same time, an LMPD officer on a traffic stop on S. 42nd Street heard multiple gunshots nearby. As the officer headed east on River Park Drive, a black Chevy Impala was spotted going north on Cecil Ave. The officer pulled it over.

The officer saw a woman in the front passenger seat reaching in her waistband and saw multiple spent shell casings on the back seats. During a patdown search of the woman - Janesha L. Kinslow-Stewart, 19, of Louisville - officers found a .40 caliber Glock 27 pistol in her waistband. Kinslow-Stewart and the two others in the car - Sevor H. Blackburn, 19, and Kendrick Andre Palmer, 21, both of Louisville - were detained by officers.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 2 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

After LMPD homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the car they found three other guns in the car, including another Glock 27 pistol in the glove compartment. That gun had been reported stolen in Butler County. Marijuana was also found in the car.

Kinslow-Stewart, Blackburn and Palmer are each charged with two counts of assault 1st, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinslow-Stewart is facing an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Parents file lawsuit against JCPS head start teacher

+ Some Prospect City Council members say mayor's memory is 'deteriorating'

+ Protesters don't want another liquor store on Poplar Level Road

Both victims are being treated at University of Louisville Hospital for what are described by police as "significant non-life threatening injuries."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.