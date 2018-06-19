Body found behind shopping center

The man’s body was discovered in the 3900 block of Seventh Street Road, behind the Southland Terrace Shopping Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near a railroad track.

The man’s body was discovered in the 3900 block of Seventh Street Road, behind the Southland Terrace Shopping Center, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The name of the person has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

