Buy things online from strangers? Here's where to go to be safe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You can never be too safe. The way people are shopping now is different. Shoppers look for deals online and through apps. Sometimes you meet in random places to exchange a product for money. The chances of these sales leading to crimes is a problem that is increasing.

LMPD announced on Tuesday that they are adding a layer of protection for people with new swap zones. The swap zones are designated spaces in public places that will offer 24-hour video surveillance.

People looking for a place to go to buy or sell items or even make custody exchanges can go to any one of four designated areas throughout Louisville to conduct business where cameras are recording.?

"Certainly we think that people bad intentions are less likely to commit a crime in an area where they know they are being recorded," Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said.

The initial four MetroSwap Zones will be located at:

*2nd Division: 3419 Bohne Avenue

*3rd Division: 7219 Dixie Highway

*7th Division: 7201 Outer Loop

*8th Division: 200 Juneau Drive

