2 Georgia residents survive small plane crash in Indiana

FERDINAND, Ind. (AP) - Police say two Georgia residents escaped life-threatening injuries after the small plane they were flying in crashed in a southern Indiana parking lot.

The crash happened Monday night outside a MasterBrand cabinet manufacturing facility in Ferdinand. No employees were injured. Indiana State Police say the 52-year-old pilot Gregory Solsrud and 18-year-old passenger Winston Solsrud were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

A state police spokesman didn't have information to confirm their hometown early Tuesday.

Police say the single-engine Cessna crashed, struck and embankment and overturned. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

