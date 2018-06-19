KY Center cancels 'Waitress' due to fire damage

William Landrum briefs on the conditions inside the Kentucky Center nearly one week after the three-alarm fire (Source: Connie Leonard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for the Arts was forced to cancel its run of "Waitress" the musical due to fire damage, representatives announced Tuesday.

Waitress was supposed to run from June 26 through July 1. The shows will not be rescheduled, tickets will be refunded.

"It's regrettable that the presentation of WAITRESS must be cancelled, but safety is a priority.” said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. “We appreciate all of the hard work that The Kentucky Center staff and contractors have done thus far, but because the venue must have more time to ensure the safety of our patrons, the engagement must be cancelled and we will unfortunately be unable to reschedule or relocate this production.”

This announcement came during a press briefing which also included updates on the conditions inside the building nearly one week after a three-alarm fire broke out in the roof.

Kentucky Secretary of Finance William Landrum said workers have been enduring extreme heat conditions inside the building, with head indices reaching upward of 120 degrees on Monday.

Several workers overcome by heat yesterday @KyCtrArts but all are ok pic.twitter.com/wqCJxPlM6g — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) June 19, 2018

Landrum said the roof and structure are both completely affected, the main sources of damage being water and smoke. He said the Bomhard Theatre as well as several dressing rooms and the building's HVAC system were also damaged.

According to Landrum, the Commonwealth is self-insured up to $1 million, with other insurance capacity outside of that. Coverage includes the building and its contents, except fine arts, and there's business interruption coverage. He is still waiting for a final report from fire marshal.

Landrum thanked firefighters for containing the fire to the roof, he did say it was so hot during work Monday, 16 workers were overcome by heat, but are ok.

Inspectors and engineers did an initial asessment on the building and found all the interior plaster on the barrel roof needs to be removed to see what kind of damage has been done. He will meet with contractors tomorrow with the goal of putting together a timeline for cleanup by the middle to end of next week.

Representatives say they want to get the building back open for the public to enjoy as soon as possible.

