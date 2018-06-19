NASCAR driver Joey Logano stops in Louisville, donates to local playground renovation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - NASCAR driver Joey Logano stopped in Louisville Tuesday as a part of the Kentucky Speedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Victory Tour.

Logano was joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Mark Simendinger, the general manager of Kentucky Speedway.

The event took place at the Portland Park and Community Center, where a innovative new playground will be built thanks to a donation from Logano and several corporate sponsors.

Logano broke ground via backhoe, and several other community leaders and corporate representatives were on hand to begin the project.

"This is an unprecedented commitment to the city of Louisville from a NASCAR Driver, Joey," Fischer said. "Good leadership, man.. There's a lot of people who do well in sports and competition, and some of them help the community. But when guys and gals start helping out early, I think that sets the tone."

Local kids were on hand to help celebrate the donation, and unveil the park's new sign.

