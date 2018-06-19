Hearing officer selected in JCPS takeover hearing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hearing officer selected in JCPS takeover hearing

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky has now assigned a hearing officer for JCPS' appeal of a state takeover. 

Hearing Officer Elizabeth Heisman will hold a teleconference with both JCPS and the state Board of Education, to set a date for the hearing and discuss the process.

A date, time and location have yet to be set for the administrative due process hearing. 

The Kentucky Board of Education, along with interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, will make a decision on the takeover of JCPS based on the information presented during the meeting. 

The date and time of the teleconference have not been announced. 

