Hearing officer selected in JCPS takeover hearing

A Hearing officer has been assigned for the JCPS appeal of the recommended state takeover. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky has now assigned a hearing officer for JCPS' appeal of a state takeover.

Hearing Officer Elizabeth Heisman will hold a teleconference with both JCPS and the state Board of Education, to set a date for the hearing and discuss the process.

A date, time and location have yet to be set for the administrative due process hearing.

>> MORE JCPS NEWS

The Kentucky Board of Education, along with interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, will make a decision on the takeover of JCPS based on the information presented during the meeting.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Parents claim abuse, file lawsuit against JCPS

+ Jim James to play homecoming show at The Louisville Palace

+ KY Center cancels waitress due to fire damage

The date and time of the teleconference have not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.