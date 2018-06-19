Kentucky woman injured in roller coaster derailment speaks out

The coaster which derailed is the Sand Blaster, a three-car, sit-down ride that operates on a winding steel track. (Source: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman who was injured when the roller coaster she was riding in Daytona Beach derailed spoke out on the Today Show Tuesday morning.

Melissa Collins said she suffered nine broken ribs, spinal injuries and a fractured collarbone with the Sandblaster roller coaster came off its tracks.

Collins' friend Amanda was thrown from the ride and fell 30 feet to the ground.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the Sand Blaster had passed state inspection that same day, allowing it to reopen after a shutdown in May.

The ride's operators, Boardwalk Amusement Rides, released the following statement to NBC News:

"The safety and well-being of our customers has always been our top priority. We continue to fully cooperate with all state agencies in their investigation and will do so until their investigation is complete."

Collins' lawyer Matt Morgan said he believes a lawsuit is imminent.

