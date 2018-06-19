Daughter, husband charged in Kentucky woman's slaying

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman's daughter and son-in-law have been charged in her death.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a statement Tuesday that Christie Elizabeth McFadden is charged with complicity to commit murder and her husband, Joseph Craig McFadden, is charged with murder in the slaying of 58-year-old Sherry Rose.

News outlets cited court documents saying Rose was reported missing on Monday and detectives investigating the case found a body early Tuesday that they think is Rose.

The sheriff's statement says detectives believe Rose was stabbed during a June 15 altercation involving her daughter and son-in-law. Authorities say the couple then purchased mops, bleach and ammonia to clean up before dumping the body in a rural location.

Christie McFadden told WLEX-TV that her mother attacked her and stabbed herself when Joseph McFadden tried to break up the fight.

