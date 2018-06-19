Irish LB Coney pleads guilty to marijuana possession

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame senior middle linebacker Te'von Coney has pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and been given a year of probation for an incident that happened nearly two years ago.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Wayne Steele accepted a plea deal and put Coney on probation from 363 days. An Aug. 1 trial date had been set.

Coney, who is from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is expected to start for the Fighting Irish after leading the team in tackles (116) and tackles for loss (13) last season.

Coney was one of five players arrested August 2016 after an Indiana State Police trooper made a traffic stop for speeding and discovered marijuana and an unregistered handgun in the car.

