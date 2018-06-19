Both parties move to stop Trump Administration from separating migrant families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emotionally gripping pictures of migrants locked inside chain-link enclosures and the heartbreaking sobs of children crying for their parents stirred reactions from Kentucky’s congressional delegation.

"I support, and all the members of Republican conference support, a plan that keeps families together while their immigration status is determined,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell emerged from a lunch with Republican leaders declaring a need to fix the problem, and called on bipartisan discussions.

President Donald Trump spoke about the issue early Tuesday, a day after First Lady Melania Trump said she wants to see the "U.S. govern with heart."

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, already sponsoring legislation to stop Homeland Security from separating children from their parents, called the Trump Administration policy "a humanitarian crisis along our own border."

"I think when you have expressions from both parties that the policies you have being implemented by the Trump Administration is unacceptable, it’s immoral, that it’s offensive to American values, then we ought to be able to come together behind a legislative fix," Yarmuth said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul released a statement that read, “I strongly support enforcing our immigration laws, securing our border, and protecting our country. At the same time, I oppose the government separating families.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday it was up to Congress to pass legislature to end the policy of separating children from their parents as part of the country's overall immigration procedure.

