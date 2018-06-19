Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell issue statements on immigration uproar, family separation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued statements Tuesday in regard to the ongoing immigration crisis, and uproar over children being separated from their parents at the border.

Paul issued the following statement to WAVE 3 News:

I strongly support enforcing our immigration laws, securing our border, and protecting our country. At the same time, I oppose the government separating families.

President Donald Trump spoke about the issue earlier Tuesday. On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump said she wants to see the "U.S. govern with heart."

McConnell spoke Tuesday saying the following:

I support, and all of the members of the Republican Conference support a plan that keeps families together while their immigration status is determined. We had a very robust discussion at lunch about the need to fix the problem. I understand the president just called on us to fix the problem, and obviously for that to occur in the Senate would require bipartisan discussions. Senator Cornyn has been in the middle of this, Senator Cruz and others are working on it as well. And so we hope to reach out to the democrats and see if we can get a result. Which means making a law and not just get into some kind of sparring back and forth that leads to no conclusion.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday it was up to Congress to pass legislature to end the policy of separating children from their parents as part of the country's overall immigration procedure.

