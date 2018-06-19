Tips to keep your pets safe this summer

Keep your furry friends safe while playing outside this summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After treating several dogs for heat stroke in the past week, veterinarians at the BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital in Louisville are urgently warning all dog owners to take special precautions during this summer’s heat wave.

Many pet owners do not realize that dogs suffer much more from heat than humans. They can suffer heat stroke after something as harmless-sounding as a walk in the park on a summer day.

A little knowledge can literally save dogs’ lives. Here are some tips to keep your dog safe this summer:

Dogs don’t sweat like humans do, which means their bodies can’t cool off as efficiently. So limit outdoor activity in the summer months and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Dogs mostly cool themselves by panting. But dogs with short snouts such as pugs and English bulldogs can’t cool down nearly as quickly as other dogs. Therefore, they are even more at risk in the heat.

Definitely keep your dog inside during the orange and red conditions marked “danger” and “extreme danger’ in this National Weather Service heat index .

. But it’s important to use caution at other times as well.

Always make sure there are places for your dog to drink water as you go outside in summer. If not, bring a water bottle and a collapsible bowl.

Click here for a list of signs and symptoms of heat stroke in dogs and cats.

