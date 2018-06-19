WAVE 3 News Editorial - June 19, 2018: Open A Book This Summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Open a book this summer. Make that several!

Children should engage with sports, summer camps, and swimming pools. But reading is critically important as well to keep minds sharp and imagination sharper until school begins again.

You may not be able to travel far to vacation, but you can travel around the world in a book.

It is equally engaging for adults. In a world captivated by smart phones and gaming videos, books bring needed calm, relaxation, and escape. They can certainly bring relief from daily political drama.

Take the time to read that book you have thought about picking up for a while.

The issues of the day won't go away, but you will escape from them for brief respites, and that may make the issues seem less daunting.

