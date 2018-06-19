Brothers find bones in Fern Creek: 'I just knew something was off'

Two brothers made an unusual discovery in a wooded area near their Fern Creek home: Bones.More >>
The repetitive motion of paddling physically helps women who have had mastectomies. And being surrounded by other breast cancer survivors helps the women emotionally.More >>
In the latest filing in the case of Richard A. Pitino v. The University of Louisville Athletic Association, ULAA issued a scathing reply in support of motion for summary judgment.More >>
The federal government has slapped the city of Louisville with a $7,000 fine following the death of a Public Works employee last year.More >>
Hermitage Farm owner Steve Wilson said he wants to give visitors a glimpse into Kentucky farm life.More >>
