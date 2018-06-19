Brothers find bones in Fern Creek: 'I just knew something was off'

After initially believing the bones were those of an animal, LMPD now says they might be human bones.

This is one of the bones found in a wooded area near a Fern Creek home.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two brothers made an unusual discovery in a wooded area near their Fern Creek home: Bones.

Authorities are now investigating the discovery as possible human remains.

Gage Gray said two weeks ago he was walking about 15 feet into the woods behind his home on Beulah Church Road looking for plants to add to an ecosystem project.

"I saw this jaw bone under water and then I saw a femur lying on the side of the creek," Gray said. "It was just very bizarre because I've never seen anything so large of any animal like that."

Gray said he immediately told his brother Jared Sloan, and the two of them called LMPD.

The brothers said that when officers stopped by that night to look at the remains, they determined they belonged to some sort of animal.

"I just knew something was off," Gray said.

With those bones practically in their backyard, they couldn't stop thinking "what if?"

"I ended up calling my old biology teacher from school and she confirmed they were human bones, so from there, we called the coroner," Sloan said.

Now, it's a full-on investigation. The homicide unit, forensics, and a K-9 squad all worked the crime scene Tuesday afternoon.

An examination is scheduled for Wednesday to determine if the remains are human and the identity.

"The biggest thing that we were concerned about is providing closure for whoever that may be or to their

family," Sloan said. "'Cause you know it's not just some bones back there. That was someone's sister, or someone's mom, someone's family member."

