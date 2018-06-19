Police conducting death investigation in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are conducting a death investigation in Fern Creek.

Officials confirm, crews responded to the scene in the 8900 block of Beulah Church Road around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police searched the woods behind that location, on reports of human remains found by residents walking in the area.

The Coroner and the Medical Examiners offices are working to determine if the remains found are human, possible gender, or how long they might have been there, according to police.

