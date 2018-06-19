Heat relief centers open at Southern Indiana Salvation Army centers

The Salvation Army is opening heat relief centers across Southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Several Southern Indiana Salvation Army locations will be opening as cooling centers for those needing to escape the heat.

The following facilities will be open and will be equipped with cold water and air conditioning:

The Salvation Army

2300 Green Valley Road

New Albany, IN

9 AM – 4 PM Monday-Friday

812-944-1018

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

528 Little League Blvd.

Clarksville, IN

10 AM – 5 PM Monday through Saturday

812-280-0417

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

1345 Corydon Ramsey Road

Corydon, IN

812-944-6358

For more information contact The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018

