Heat relief centers open at Southern Indiana Salvation Army centers

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
The Salvation Army is opening heat relief centers across Southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Salvation Army is opening heat relief centers across Southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Several Southern Indiana Salvation Army locations will be opening as cooling centers for those needing to escape the heat. 

The following facilities will be open and will be equipped with cold water and air conditioning:

  • The Salvation Army
    2300 Green Valley Road
    New Albany, IN
    9 AM – 4 PM Monday-Friday
    812-944-1018
  • The Salvation Army Thrift Store
    528 Little League Blvd.
    Clarksville, IN
    10 AM – 5 PM Monday through Saturday
    812-280-0417
  • The Salvation Army Thrift Store
    1345 Corydon Ramsey Road
    Corydon, IN
    812-944-6358

For more information contact The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

