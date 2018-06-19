Harvest Homecoming announces theme for 2018 festival

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fans of Southern Indiana's most famous fall festival now know the theme for 2018.

Officials with Harvest Homecoming announced Tuesday night, the theme for Harvest Homecoming 51 is Pumpkin Bash.

"The name speaks for itself, it is a celebration of everything Harvest," the release said, in part. "This year is going to be a “bash” of a good time, so it is only fitting that the theme be “Pumpkin Bash”."

The release also mentioned the new Bourbon on the River event.

Harvest Homecoming 51 takes place from October 6 through October 14.

