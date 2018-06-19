OSHA fines city of Louisville following accidental death of Public Works employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The federal government has slapped the city of Louisville with a $7,000 fine following the death of a Public Works employee last year.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Trent Haines, 52, was killed in a conveyor accident at a Public Works site in Okolona in December. He and two others were loading road salt into a storage dome.

According to the OSHA violation obtained by WAVE 3 News, the agency issued the fine in April.

The violation claims the machine that killed Haines was not up to standard.

One of Haines' managers described him as "one of the nicest people you'd ever meet," and said he was "always looking out for everybody."

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Public Works employee killed in conveyor accident ID'd

The city has not appealed the fine.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.