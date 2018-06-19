Owner aims to transform Hermitage Farm into restaurant, bourbon-tasting space for tourists

Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown, the owners of Hermitage Farm, are planning a renovation that would add tourist attractions by next year's Kentucky Derby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Work has begun to transform Hermitage Farm into a tourist destination.

Owner Steve Wilson said he wants to give visitors a glimpse into Kentucky farm life.

He's renovating one of the horse barns in Goshen into a farm-to-table restaurant, and bourbon-tasting space. It'll be called Barn Eight.

Guests also will be able to interact with the farm's horses.

"A lot of people come here for the Bourbon Trail," Wilson said. "A lot of people come to the Derby or they come see horses. But in this particular place, you can see both."

A farmer's market and contemporary art are also part of the plan.

Wilson said he hopes to have all the renovations done by April, just in time for next year's Kentucky Derby.

