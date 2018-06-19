ULAA lawyers: Pitino 'either confused' or tried to 'mislead' court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the latest filing in the case of Richard A. Pitino v. The University of Louisville Athletic Association, ULAA issued a scathing reply in support of a motion for a summary judgment.

The 26-page document details why Pitino's legal teams' previous arguments against the ULAA don't, in their opinion, stand up when compared to his contract language, NCAA bylaws and legal precedent.

Pitino and the university have been embroiled in a contentious legal case since the school fired the Hall of Fame coach following the FBI's far-reaching investigation into bribery and corruption at several NCAA schools.

The reply, written by Barbara Edelman and Daniel O'Gara for the law firm of Dinsmore & Stohl says in part "Pitino is either confused about the NCAA rules or is intentionally trying to mislead the Court about his responsibilities."

Read the full document here (this story continues below the document):

Also noted in the argument is an explanation of the difference in language between Pitino's contracts in 2012 and 2015.

"It is true that the 2012 Contract included conditional language that "employee shall not be responsible for misconduct of third parties... unless Employee was aware of such misconduct and failed to promptly report it"", the argument states in part. "However, just as Pitino omitted key language from the 2015 Contract to advance a flawed interpretation, he does the same with the 2012 Contract."

According to the argument, the 2015 contract gives ULAA the right to terminate Pitino for Level I and/or Level II NCAA Violations.

One of Pitino's past arguments had been that former Interim President Greg Postel stated in a press conference that "Pitino could not have known about illicit activities".

ULAA's legal team argues that "Pitino's knowledge and Dr. Postel's statement are irrelevant and do not constitute a genuine dispute of material fact."

At various times, the defense suggests Pitino or his arguments "contravenes common sense and basic contract law", "has a long history of scandals" and goes on to say "none of Pitino's strained interpretations are reasonable."

In its conclusion, the ULAA legal team handed down some tough talk on Pitino's history.

"There is nothing "loyal" about a Head coach who made millions of dollars and then turned around and sued his former school after he was found to have committed a Level I NCAA violation. And, contrary to Pitino's arguments, one cannot be "smeared" with undisputed facts. By filing this lawsuit, Pitino forced open doors into his long standing pattern and practice of inappropriate behavior. Although he now wishes those doors were closed, ULAA intends to vigorously defend itself against Pitino's frivolous claims."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.