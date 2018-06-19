ULAA lawyers: Pitino 'either confused' or tried to 'mislead' court

The repetitive motion of paddling physically helps women who have had mastectomies. And being surrounded by other breast cancer survivors helps the women emotionally.More >>
Floyd County commissioners have given preliminary approval for a new restaurant and brewery in Floyds Knobs that'll sell beer and essential oils.More >>
Senator Rand Paul and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued statements Tuesday in regard to the ongoing immigration crisis, and uproar over children being separated from their parents at the border.More >>
In the latest filing in the case of Richard A. Pitino v. The University of Louisville Athletic Association, ULAA issued a scathing reply in support of motion for summary judgment.More >>
Hermitage Farm owner Steve Wilson said he wants to give visitors a glimpse into Kentucky farm life.More >>
