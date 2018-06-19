Brewery planned in Floyds Knobs; it will also sell essential oils

A brewery and restaurant also will sell essential oils in Floyds Knobs. Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Floyd County commissioners have given preliminary approval for a new restaurant and brewery in Floyds Knobs that'll sell beer and essential oils.

It's called Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, named after the New Albany church and school Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The News and Tribune reported the owners denied a request from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis to change the name.

Monday night, developers fielded questions from neighbors about traffic, noise, flooding and other concerns.

The restaurant and brewery will be built in Paoli Pike. Its owners hope to have it open by next spring.

