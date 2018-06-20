T-rex sized Dorito available to celebrate Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic Doritos are 18 times the size of a regular chip. They won't be widely available, though. (Source: PepsiCo/FritoLay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To celebrate the release of the latest movie in the Jurassic Park series, Dorito has released the world's largest Dorito.

Jurassic Doritos are 18 times the size of a regular chip. They won't be widely available, though.

Starting on June 22, Frito Lay will give away one of the foot-long Doritos once a day for 11 days. Go here for more information.

Also starting on June 21, you can bid on one of the super sized snacks on eBay. The money raised goes to the American Red Cross for victims of the volcano eruption in Hawaii, where much of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was filmed. At last check, the bidding was up to $12,000.

