Man charged with murder following shooting in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man police said shot and killed another man in the Iroquois neighborhood has been charged with murder.

Joshua Price, 21, was charged in connection to the June 7 shooting death of Abdifatah Hussein, according to Jefferson County District Court documents.

Hussein was shot in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue.

Price was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

