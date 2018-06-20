Man charged with murder following shooting in Iroquois neighborhood

The suspect was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Tuesday.More >>
The suspect was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Tuesday.More >>
To celebrate the release of the latest movie in the Jurassic Park series, Dorito has released the world's largest Dorito.More >>
To celebrate the release of the latest movie in the Jurassic Park series, Dorito has released the world's largest Dorito.More >>
Two brothers made an unusual discovery in a wooded area near their Fern Creek home: Bones.More >>
Two brothers made an unusual discovery in a wooded area near their Fern Creek home: Bones.More >>
The repetitive motion of paddling physically helps women who have had mastectomies. And being surrounded by other breast cancer survivors helps the women emotionally.More >>
The repetitive motion of paddling physically helps women who have had mastectomies. And being surrounded by other breast cancer survivors helps the women emotionally.More >>
In the latest filing in the case of Richard A. Pitino v. The University of Louisville Athletic Association, ULAA issued a scathing reply in support of motion for summary judgment.More >>
In the latest filing in the case of Richard A. Pitino v. The University of Louisville Athletic Association, ULAA issued a scathing reply in support of motion for summary judgment.More >>