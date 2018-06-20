Man charged with hiding gun used in deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges after police said he took the weapon used to kill a naked man who entered a home.

Lugene Floyd, 19, told police he was at a home in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue on June 16 when an unknown man entered the home and attempted to sexually assault his mother.

Floyd had a gun and another person in the home used the gun to shot and kill the man, according to an arrest slip. Floyd took the gun and left the home before police arrived.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man who was shot as Darryl Turpin, 26.

Floyd was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

