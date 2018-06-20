United Airlines new pet policy officially begins

United Airlines' new pet travel policy is now in place. (Source: united.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - United Airlines' new pet travel policy is now in place. Effective immediately the nation's fourth largest air carrier has new rules for its Petsafe program.

Under the new policy, only cats and dogs will be accepted, and 21 dog breeds and four cat breeds will not be allowed to fly.

Pets will also be banned from flying when the ground temperature is below 45 degrees or above 85 degrees. Four airports, Phoenix, Tucson, Palm Springs and Las Vegas, are completely stopping pet travel in the summer months.

United put the new bans in place after a number of high-profile incidents in recent months, including one in which a dog died after being placed in an overhead bin.

>> Click here for a complete listing of restricted animals

The airline will not accept reservations for short- or snub-nosed dogs and cats and strong-jawed dog breeds, out of concern for higher adverse health risks.