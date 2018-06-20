AP source: Hornets agree to trade Howard to Nets for Mozgov

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for center Timofey Mozgov and two future second-round draft picks.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams have not announced the trade and the league has not yet approved it.
Howard played only one season for Charlotte, averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He is due to make $23.8 million this season, the final year of his contract.
Mozgov has two years left on his contract at $16 million per season.
New Hornets general manager Kupchak signed Mozgov to a four-year, $64 million deal in 2016 when both were with the Lakers.
AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.
