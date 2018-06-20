Former US soccer star Alexi Lalas talks diving at World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former US soccer star Alexi Lalas talks diving at World Cup

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. National Team member and FOX analyst Alexi Lalas says officials crackdown on "diving is effectively changing behavior, but robbing the game of some of its most interesting tactics.

"Soccer has always been played in the gray areas," Lalas tells "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-host Jim Litke in an interview from Moscow. "It's becoming sanitized."

With co-host Tim Dahlberg on vacation, the London-based pair of Associated Press deputy international sports editor Chris Lehourites and soccer writer Rob Harris step up to help provide recaps for Tuesday games and previews of today's action. On the menu: How can iced coffee still be a novelty in Russia?

