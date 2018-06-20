Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

NEW YORK (AP) - Phil Mickelson has apologized four days after intentionally violating golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green at the U.S. Open, saying his frustration got the best of him.

The apology came Wednesday in a statement released by his representatives.

"I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down," Mickelson said. "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

Mickelson was struggling in the third round when he reached the 13th green.

His bogey putt from above the hole ran by the cup and was headed down a slope when he trotted over and swatted it back toward the hole with the ball still in motion. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty, scored a 10 on the hole and wound up shooting 81.

Later, after acknowledging he was using Rule 14-5 to his advantage, Mickelson called USGA officials for clarification on the rule after hearing suggestions he should be disqualified from the U.S. Open. USGA officials said disqualification was not in order for his violation.

Asked if people would find his actions on No. 13 disrespectful, Mickelson said Saturday: "It's meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can. In that situation, I was just going back and forth. I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display."

Some observers were upset that Mickelson and playing partner Andrew Johnston were smiling as they walked off the green.

"How can you not laugh?" Mickelson said. "It's funny."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:14:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>

  • Studies show groundwater holding own against drilling boom

    Studies show groundwater holding own against drilling boom

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 20:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:14:31 GMT
    Two new studies that looked at groundwater chemistry did not find much of an impact from horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. (Source: Pixabay)Two new studies that looked at groundwater chemistry did not find much of an impact from horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. (Source: Pixabay)

    New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

    More >>

    New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

    More >>

  • Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:10:52 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:54:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly