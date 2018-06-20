Judge rules Kentucky pension reform bill unconstitutional

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a contentious court battle between Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear, a judge has ruled that Kentucky's pension reform law, Senate Bill 151, is unconstitutional.

The decision was made in Franklin Circuit Court by Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, AG Beshear, along with the Kentucky Education Association and the State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, appeared before the same judge and claimed the bill was voided when many lawmakers didn't even get a chance to read it before it was pushed through to passage inside a nearly 300 page sewer bill. Beshear also told the judge the passage equaled a reduction of benefits that violates the teacher contract.

Elizabeth Kuhn, spokesperson for the Governor's office, released this statement to WAVE 3 News:

"Today’s ruling from Judge Shepherd was expected in light of his inherent conflict in deciding the validity of SB 151, and an appeal from our legal team is imminent. Judge Shepherd refused to consider whether or not the bill violates the inviolable contract when issuing his ruling, and he invalidated the bill based, in part, on a procedural argument not even raised by AG Beshear. The consequences of this ruling are tremendous for Kentucky because hundreds, if not thousands, of bills have previously been passed by the General Assembly using the exact same process as Senate Bill 151. If all of these bills are now invalidated based on Judge Shepherd’s ruling, our legal system will descend into chaos. For example, cities and counties will go bankrupt without pension phase-in funding, and programs to combat the drug epidemic will be negatively impacted."

Andy Beshear responded to the ruling on his Facebook page with the statement below:

"Today’s decision is a win for open, honest government, ruling that the Kentucky General Assembly violated the Constitution when it turned an 11-page sewer bill into a 291-page pension bill. The ruling voids Senate Bill 151 in its entirety, which restores the promised retirements to over 200,000 teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public servants. I am honored to serve as their voice in court."

