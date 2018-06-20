Water-main break causes road closure near downtown Louisville

The decision was made in Franklin Circuit Court by Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday.More >>
The decision was made in Franklin Circuit Court by Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday.More >>
Traffic is currently blocked because of a water-main break on Louisville's west end.More >>
Traffic is currently blocked because of a water-main break on Louisville's west end.More >>
Shelby County officials revealed a new construction plan on Wednesday morning, but residents who have been waiting for years to see change said they're not holding their breath.More >>
Shelby County officials revealed a new construction plan on Wednesday morning, but residents who have been waiting for years to see change said they're not holding their breath.More >>
The UofL Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a $1.2 billion budget that will leave students paying higher tuition as the school tries to move forward following several embarrassing scandals and a reduction in state appropriations.More >>
The UofL Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a $1.2 billion budget that will leave students paying higher tuition as the school tries to move forward following several embarrassing scandals and a reduction in state appropriations.More >>
School may not be on the brain for kids since they are on summer break, but if they haven't received the hepatitis A vaccine, they may not be able to return to school.More >>
School may not be on the brain for kids since they are on summer break, but if they haven't received the hepatitis A vaccine, they may not be able to return to school.More >>