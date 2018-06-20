Water-main break causes road closure near downtown Louisville

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic is currently blocked because of a water-main break on Louisville's west end.

Metrosafe confirmed just before 2:30 p.m. that the rupture took place near the intersection of 11th and Jefferson streets.

The Louisville Water Company has been notified.

It's not clear how the line broke or how long traffic will be blocked.

