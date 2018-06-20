Jesse Schott: Bullitt Co. teen battling brain cancer officially an Eagle Scout

The project was completed with help from fellow scouts and several businesses in Schott's community. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jesse's Eagle Scout project was to build a reciprocal for old and damaged flags to be properly disposed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Bullitt County High School student, and honorary Kentucky National Guardsman, Jesse Schott, has finished his Eagle Scout project – with some help from his community.

Schott said he wanted to use his project to give back to the country he loves, so he decided to build a reciprocal for old and damaged flags to be properly retired.

Jesse has battled illness for more than a decade and became too sick to finish the project himself. When some fellow scouts heard the news, they partnered up with Glaser’s Collision Center and the Zoneton Fire Department and helped finish the project.

Jesse’s Eagle advancement was held on Monday, meaning he met the Lincoln Heritage Council Eagle Scout Board of review and swore on his Scout Honor the requirements of Eagle Scout. He was also promoted to Cadet 1st Sergeant Scott, North Bullitt High School Army JROTC.

These accomplishments all happened just days before Jesse’s 17th birthday, which is Wednesday June 20. His family has asked for community members to offer birthday wishes and words of encouragement to Jesse as part of his special day. You can do so here.

The family hoped to surpass 1,700 birthday comments on the page.

