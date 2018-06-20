Man found shot in Louisville's California neighborhood

Multiple officers and detectives are on the scene of a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting victim was discovered in or near a car in Louisville's California neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed.

The victim was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 13th Street and Garland Avenue.

MetroSafe confirmed the victim is a man. His condition is not yet known.

Police are on the scene investigating.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story when we learn more.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

