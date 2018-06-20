NKY crash kills Louisville man

WALTON, KY (WAVE/WXIX) - A Louisville man was killed and a teenager hospitalized after a crash in Boone County that closed northbound Interstate 71/75 overnight.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic driven by David Marshall, 62, of Louisville, stopped in the left lane and was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

The impact forced the Civic across the road into the right lane. The Tahoe struck the concrete divider wall came to rest in the left emergency lane.

Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. A 13-year-old passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with a minor back injury

Debris across the roadway blocked all lanes backing up traffic for miles.

