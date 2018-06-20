School resource officers on hold for Scott County, but not for good

Of the district’s six schools, the city has agreed to help cover the three city schools sooner than the county will likely be able to cover the three county schools. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - "The worst phone call I'll ever get is if something happens. And on my watch, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure we can put people out there and protect them," Scott County, Indiana Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks said.

School resource officers have become more common around the country. But not in Scott County, Indiana.

"We have zero. So there's not one county school resource officer in Scott County, as far as our area," Hughbanks said.

Scott County District 2 currently has no SROs in its schools. But it’s working to address that with the cities where the police would supply SROs and with the Scott County sheriff’s department. A plan between the superintendent and sheriff to add three SROs from his department into Johnson, Lexington and Vienna-Finley Elementary Schools is needed. But Hughbanks said right now, the council isn’t moving forward with it.

"There was no vote,” Hughbanks said. “There kind of just ... my original post was they just kicked the can down the road. And I expressed my displeasure that way."

The three SROs would cost $300,000 a year. The cost would be split in half, with $150,000 coming from the sheriff’s department and the other half coming from Scott County District 2. The $100,000 budget per officer includes the salary, retirement and benefits for the officer as well as gear, equipment and car.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ City probe into Explorer Program scandal nearly triples in cost

+ Clarksville fire crew rescues heat-exhausted dog at Lapping Park

+ UofL passes $1.2B budget; president says it's 'not ideal'

In the age of school shootings, Hughbanks said this would be money well spent. And if there is an active shooter at one of those schools, Hughbanks said he worries his deputies won't be able to get there fast enough. The schools are located between around 7 to 15 minutes away from the sheriff’s department in Scott County, he said, and that’s assuming they’re responding from the department and not a location farther away in the rural county.

"Average is about six minutes for an active shooter. We can't even get out there that fast, so these kids are very vulnerable," Hughbanks said.

Since the meeting, the sheriff said the county commissioners have reached out to his office and the school district about resource officers and coming back to the table to discuss adding them to the county.

“We need to figure this out. And hopefully we can do that before the school year starts,” Hughbanks said.

Marc Slaton, the Superintendent of Scott County District 2 said of the district’s six schools, the city has agreed to help cover the three city schools sooner than the county will likely be able to cover the three county schools. Slaton said in the meantime, the district will look at all options for a plan that will provide safe school campuses until full-time school resource officers can be worked out for schools.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.