LouCity advances in U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 win over Nashville SC

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-1 win over Nashville SC on Wednesday night at UofL's Lynn Stadium.

Paco Craig got LouCity on the board in the 24th minute.

That lead held up until the 58th minute, when Paolo Delpiccolo scored off a feed from George Davis IV off a set piece on a corner kick.

Nashville got within a goal and threatened late but could not come up with the equalizer.

LouCity will face the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in the quarterfinals. Chicago beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

