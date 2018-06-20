Suspected human bones found close to spot where missing girl was last seen

Police are working to identify the bones found behind the Cedar Springs Apartments in Fern Creek. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Clinton Haueter hopes his sister is alive, but wants to know what happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Amy Haueter was last seen leaving her family's apartment in 2005. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thirteen years after a Fern Creek teenager disappeared, police are investigating suspected human remains found near her home.

Amy Haueter was last seen January 15, 2005 at the Cedar Springs Apartments. She was 14-years-old.

Around 10 p.m., she left her family's apartment to walk to a friend's house. She was never heard from again.

Her brother, Clinton Haueter, was 15-years-old at the time.

"She's been missing now for pretty much as long as she was with us, so she could look like anything or be doing anything," Haueter said. "But whatever she is, she's still my sister."

There have been few leads in the case and each one has gone nowhere.

"Remains will pop up in different states and my mom will get a call saying they need DNA or something to try to match it up," Haueter said.

This week, suspected human remains were found in the woods behind the Cedar Springs Apartments.

"When you hear something like that, it's like I don't know if I should think it's a good thing because it could be her and she's dead, or it's a bad thing because she's dead," Haueter said.

Authorities are working to figure out if the bones are human or animal remains. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating and has not said if there could be a link between the two cases.

"I still have dreams about her all the time," Haueter said.

Haueter said anything would be better than not knowing what happened to his little sister.

"Of course we'd rather her be alive," he said. "I mean you hear about it all the time, someone's been missing for 30 years and they just pop up and hopefully that can happen for us. But I think right now it just sucks being in limbo with it."

Amy would be 28-years-old.

Any information on her case should be passed along to police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

