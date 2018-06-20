Shots fired outside Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville

There was a large police presence at 6th and Jefferson as officers investigated what happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Someone fired a gun outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed. The Hall of Justice is on the corner of 6th and Jefferson Streets.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No one was hit by gunfire.

Louisville Metro Police officers on scene requested backup.

MetroSafe said one person was detained, but that person has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.