Woman arrested for shooting outside Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville

There was a large police presence at 6th and Jefferson as officers investigated what happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dispute over who an inmate was going home with led to a shooting outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night, police said.

Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed. The Hall of Justice is on the corner of 6th and Jefferson Streets.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said LaShawn Taylor, 28, followed another woman to the courthouse. That woman was there to bail someone out of jail, officers said.

According to Taylor's arrest report, she was upset the person in jail was going home with the other woman.

Police said Taylor pulled her car up next to the other woman, and when an argument started she fired shots into the victim's car.

A child was in the backseat of that car.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Taylor told police she wanted to scare the other woman.

She's charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and is due in court on July 2.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.