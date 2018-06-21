Photo(shop) finish: man puts his wife's 5K finish picture into bizarre situations

When Zach Sturino's wife ran her first 5K race, he was there at the finish line to capture her triumphant moment. (Source: boredpanda.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Zach Sturino's wife ran her first 5K race, he was there at the finish line to capture her triumphant moment. But he wasn't finished celebrating. After some work with Photoshop, the couple has become an internet sensation.

Zach made his wife Stephanie run from police officers and dinosaurs and run with Captain Jack Sparrow.

He uploaded the images to Reddit and in one day got more than 122,000 likes.

And the couple had even more to celebrate. Stephanie won her age group in the race.

