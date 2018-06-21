Celebrate the first day of summer with freebies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Celebrate the first day of summer with freebies

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Several businesses nationwide are offering freebies and discounts today.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What better way to celebrate the first day of summer than with free stuff? Several businesses nationwide are offering freebies and discounts today.

Items are available at participating locations:

  • Free frozen lemonade sample at Dunkin' Donuts. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last
  • Free smoothies at Planet Smoothie
  • Free glass of tea at McAlister's Deli
  • $3 grande frappuccino at Starbucks
  • 32 oz cup of iced tea for $1 at participating Bojangles' locations
  • Free 10 oz cold brew iced coffee (vanilla or cinnamon roll)  with purchase of any baked good at Cinnabon
  • Free small Blizzard at Dairy Queen when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account
  • 16 oz smoothies for 99 cents at Edible Arrangements
  • Buy one get one free at Smoothie King when you text SIP to 91681. Valid today only

