Celebrate the first day of summer with freebies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What better way to celebrate the first day of summer than with free stuff? Several businesses nationwide are offering freebies and discounts today.

Items are available at participating locations:

Free frozen lemonade sample at Dunkin' Donuts . From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last

Free smoothies at Planet Smoothie

Free glass of tea at McAlister's Deli

$3 grande frappuccino at Starbucks

32 oz cup of iced tea for $1 at participating Bojangles' locations

locations Free 10 oz cold brew iced coffee (vanilla or cinnamon roll) with purchase of any baked good at Cinnabon

Free small Blizzard at Dairy Queen when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account

when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account 16 oz smoothies for 99 cents at Edible Arrangements

Buy one get one free at Smoothie King when you text SIP to 91681. Valid today only

