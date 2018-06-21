Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.
McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.
She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.
The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
American twin brothers killed in World War II are reunited 74 years after their deaths at a cemetery in NormandyMore >>
American twin brothers killed in World War II are reunited 74 years after their deaths at a cemetery in NormandyMore >>
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasMore >>
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasMore >>
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderMore >>
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderMore >>
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformMore >>
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformMore >>
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackMore >>
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackMore >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsMore >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsMore >>
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>